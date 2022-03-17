Opportunities Galore: Avatar Discusses Pathways To Entrepreneurship In The Energy Space

Rising energy prices in part related to the current Russia-Ukraine crisis may reinforce the case for why economies should have been increasing oil and gas sector investments, notes Marty Reed, partner with Evok Innovations, but it also makes the case for increasing cleantech investments ― to help get economies out of such geopolitical messes.
