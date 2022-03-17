Canada Invests In SMR Technology

The federal government announced today an investment of $27.2 million in Westinghouse Electric Canada Inc. to support its $57-million project so its next-generation small modular reactor (SMR), the eVinci micro-reactor, can be successfully licensed in Canada.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more