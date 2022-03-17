Are You Ready For M&A In 2022?

Western Canada has seen significant M&A activity over the past 18 months, with over 180 mboe/d of production changing hands in 44 deals for a combined total of around $6.2 billion.

2022 could see this trend continue as many Canadian O&G companies have expressed interest in exploring new opportunities or selling assets in their Q4 and year-end earnings reports. Was your company one of them?

Avoid the pitfalls in getting your deals through the energy regulator while saving time and money. Take our one-of-a-kind course designed to guide participants through regulatory issues related to pre-deal preparation and post-transaction implementation.

You will also learn how regulatory, ESG and policy awareness are integral to the business considerations of any A&D transaction in the upstream, exploration, production, or midstream markets.

Register today for Navigating the Energy Regulators when Conducting Acquisitions and Divestitures