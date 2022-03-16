Venture Global In New Sales Agreements For Plaquemines And CP2 LNG

Venture Global LNG has executed two new long-term 20-year sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) with New Fortress Energy Inc., including one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from Plaquemines LNG and one mtpa from CP2 LNG.

