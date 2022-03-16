Source Rock Royalties Closes Full Over-Allotment Option For IPO

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. has closed the remaining over-allotment option relating to its initial public offering (IPO) through the issuance of 1.67 million units at a price of 90 cents per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.5 million pursuant to a long form prospectus dated Feb. 23, 2022.

