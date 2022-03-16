Petro Management 2022 Spring & Fall Online Training Courses (Calgary)
By: Mr. Saad Ibrahim, Eng
PMG believes that sharpening personal skills is the key for Career Advancement by offering an excellent set of online courses with focus on the practical aspects and case studies:
Review of Well Injection Tests (2 day)
March 28-29, Sept. 5-6, 2022
Waterflood Management (3 days)
April 4-6, Nov. 21-23, 2022
Basic Well Test Analysis (3 days)
April 11-13, Sept. 7-9, 2022
Advanced Well Test Analysis (2 days)
April 18-19, Sept. 12-13, 2022
Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers (3 days)
April 20-22, Oct. 3-5, 2022
Exploitation of Tight and UC Reservoirs (3 days)
May 16-18, Sept 19-21, 2022
Applications of Mini Frac – DFIT (1 day)
May 23, October 6, 2022
Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering (5 days)
Jun 6-10, Nov. 14-18, 2022
For more information, please visit our web: www.petromgt.com or Contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330
