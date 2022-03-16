IEA Lowers Oil Demand Growth On Ukraine/Russia Crisis

Surging commodity prices and international sanctions levied against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine are expected to “appreciably depress global economic growth,” according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more