High Arctic Revenues Up In Q4, Down For the Year

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.’s revenues increased 43 per cent to $23.6 million in Q4-2021 relative to Q4-2020 and were 27 per cent higher than Q3-2021, buoyed by renewed activity in the Drilling Services Segment during the quarter.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more