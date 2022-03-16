CEO Interview: Strathcona Resources Grows In Key Operating Areas, Eyes Further Opportunities

Strathcona Resources Ltd. will continue to monitor the market for acquisitions in its three core areas following the recent amalgamations of two assets.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more