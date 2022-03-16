Canadian Spirit Resources Closes Private Placement

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. has closed its non-brokered private placement offering and issued 20 million units of the company at a price of $0.0525 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.05 million.

