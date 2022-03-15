Imperial Boasts Benefits of CSP And CCS During Its Investor Day

Imperial Oil Limited’s ongoing initiatives include its non-thermal cyclic solvent process (CSP) that aims to reduce greenhouse-gas (GHG) intensity by 90 per cent, with no water required — an “exciting technology” for the company, says Simon Younger, senior vice-president, upstream.

