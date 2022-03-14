Saskatchewan Government Launches 2 Programs To Better Track Emissions

The Saskatchewan government outlined two programs: Saskatchewan Emissions Inventory will further expand methane modelling and measurement in the province, while the Gas Commercialization Mapping (GCM) Service will highlight methane-concentrated areas and allow the energy sector to better plan and collaborate on scaled methane capture and commercialization projects, including with Crown utilities.

