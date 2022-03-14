Inter Pipeline, Rockpoint Gas Storage Submit Proposal For Carbon Capture Sequestration Hub

Inter Pipeline (IPL) and Rockpoint Gas Storage (Rockpoint) have submitted a joint application as part of Alberta's Energy's Request for Full Project Proposals (RFPP) to develop a new carbon capture sequestration (CCS) hub in Alberta's Industrial Heartland.

