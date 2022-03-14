ExxonMobil Elects Matt Furman As VP, Public & Government Affairs

Exxon Mobil Corporation said today that Matt Furman has been elected vice-president of public and government affairs, effective April 1, replacing Suzanne McCarron, who has elected to retire after 24 years of service.

