Headwater Output Surges; Clearwater Development Continues

Headwater Exploration Inc. reported average production of 7,393 boe/d for the year (consisting of 6,665 bbls/d of heavy oil, 4.4 mmcf/d of natural gas and two bbls/d of natural gas liquids), an increase of over 700 per cent from 2020 annual production of 882 boe/d.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more