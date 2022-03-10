Imperial Progresses On Marketing Montney And Duvernay Assets; Firm Deals With Inflation

Imperial Oil Limited is now “very far down the path” of marketing unconventional assets, mostly in the Montney and Duvernay, with bids to be finalized prior to March’s end, says Brad Corson, president and chief executive officer.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more