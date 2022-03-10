Carbon-Negative Hydrogen Production, March 22, 2022

The energy industry is adapting to standards that require a lower carbon intensity for both on and off-grid power. Amongst many solutions, hydrogen (H2) has emerged as a transitional option for both economic and environmental considerations. At its point of use, hydrogen as an energy carrier has no carbon emissions. It is also commercially produced and traded for industrial purposes such as bitumen upgrading. For these reasons, its proliferation in the energy industry is being closely considered and developed across its supply chain as an accessible, carbon-free fuel solution.

Currently most hydrogen is produced by steam reforming of methane or electrolysis of fresh water. Alternatively, hydrogen can be generated by in situ gasification of hydrocarbons. Proton Technology's objective is to optimize and commercialize hydrogen generation by in situ gasification from bitumen reservoirs. In situ gasification of oil sands is potentially more energy efficient, further reducing emissions to the atmosphere since gases are sequestered to some extent in the reservoir. Water usage is lowered and heavy metals and sulfur compounds in the reservoir tend to remain downhole since the main product is gas.

The Marguerite Lake in-situ combustion project based on a Cyclic Steam Stimulation (CSS) well configuration, was designed and compared with conventional Steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) based on energy investment, emission to atmosphere and water usage. The results show that the amount of energy produced per unit of energy invested for the in-situ gasification process was greater than the steam alone recovery process with less than half the water usage. The cyclic injection of steam and oxygen as compared to steam injection alone can permit design of oil-alone to oil + syngas production processes.

This approach is most notable in its carbon intensity rating per kg of hydrogen produced. In contrast to other methods, the lower carbon intensity process allows for a long-term proliferation of said technology due to the ever-expanding carbon credit and taxation economy. But this competitive advantage is one of a few properties of in situ gasification that allows for an advantageous development. The additional considerations of the current energy landscapes existing infrastructure, skills and markets are also accredited in this unique approach to commercialize large scale production of low-carbon intensity hydrogen gas.

Presented by Grant Strem, Chair and Chief Executive Officer - PROTON Technologies Canada Inc.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 (from 10h00 to 11h00 MDT)

