Pembina Pipeline, KKR Create Joint Venture To Merge Western Canadian Processing Assets

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has entered into definitive agreements with KKR to combine their respective western Canadian natural gas processing assets into a single, new joint venture entity (Newco), which will be owned 60 per cent by Pembina and 40 per cent by KKR's global infrastructure funds.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more