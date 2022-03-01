M&A In The Duvernay: Crescent Point Could Look To Add

It’s possible that Crescent Point Energy Corp. could look to add to its Kaybob Duvernay asset base — as well as its other core areas — if the stars align and the company’s pillars to strike a deal are met, according to Ryan Gritzfeldt, the company’s chief operating officer.

