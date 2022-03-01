Kaybob Duvernay To Play Important Role For Crescent Point Going Forward

When Crescent Point Energy Corp. announced its $900-million acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell plc’s Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta in February of 2021 it signaled a new core area for the company, one which has quickly climbed the ranks of priority within its asset base.

