Indigenous Relationships: Balancing Economic And Environmental Matters Key To First Nations

First Nations do desire economic development, but only if balanced against ensuring environmental protection, as the well-being of future generations remains a priority for Indigenous communities, says Steve Saddleback, director of the National Energy Business Centre of Excellence at the Indian Resource Council (IRC).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more