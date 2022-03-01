360 Energy Liability Management Accelerates Environmental Site Closure Business With Strategic Acquisition

360 Energy Liability Management Ltd. (360) is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of a non-core Environmental Consulting division from a publicly traded, Integrated Environmental and Midstream Infrastructure company.

The acquisition enhances 360’s position as a leader in addressing inactive and orphan sites across Canada and is strategically significant for industry as the tailwinds of ESG, public pressure and regulatory change continue to push the importance of site closure and strong environmental partnerships.

With over 100 employees and 30 contractors post-acquisition, 360’s technical and geographical consulting depth continues to grow. The emphasis that 360 places on local community presence is also enhanced with new offices in Calgary and Medicine Hat, Alberta. 360 CEO Ryan Smith notes “this acquisition increases our capacity to deliver on our mission to Make Closure Simple and adds great talent to an already amazing team”.

With 100% year-over-year growth since 2016, 360 has accelerated its strategic vision by continuing to expand through M&A. The new team meets the structured criteria laid out by the leadership of 360 and opens new markets in Mining, Landfills, Midstream, Downstream, and Renewables as 360 grows across industry segments.

Co-founder and President Mark Ashton states that “transforming the abandonment, reclamation and remediation space has been core to our business model – and our acquisition strategy is built on adding strong talent to this principle”.

Additionally, Chief Liability Officer Bryce Watson complemented the quality of the new team as “regional and client-specific thought leaders” and “some of the most well-respected environmental professionals in industry”.

This acquisition strengthens 360’s presence in western Canada and positions the business for expansion into eastern Canada and the US. 360 is now positioned to continue building a world-class environmental site restoration firm with unparalleled culture and performance.

About 360

360 has made a name as leaders in abandonment/environmental site closure execution and Asset Retirement Obligation (ARO) strategic guidance. Self-described thought leaders and cultural champions, the team has helped industry transform how they approach ARO. For more information on 360 please visit www.360elm.com

View 2022 ESG Report HERE

For further information please contact:

Ryan Smith - CEO

rsmith@360elm.com

403-874-5382

Dave Lamberton - Manager Business Development

Dlamberton@360elm.com

403-919-8693