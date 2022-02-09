Energy Transition – Transforming The Future, Today

The world today is seeing a steady increase in the demand for cleaner, lower carbon energy, fuels, and products. As companies and economies continually seek more efficient means of meeting this demand, many are carving out their own path to net zero and identifying their own commitments under the banner of energy transition.

Fluor’s role in the energy transition is to safely and sustainably design, build, and maintain projects that create a better world. As a global leader in professional and technical services with engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) capabilities, Fluor works closely with its clients and with governments to design, build and maintain capital projects that support their decarbonization and sustainability journeys.

From feasibility studies and conceptual design through to construction and commissioning, Fluor is delivering value to clients’ energy transition projects in six distinct ways:

Expertise Across the Energy Value Chain

Fluor’s presence in the energy transition marketplace is rooted in expertise that has been earned from delivering hundreds of relevant projects that have improved return on investments for clients. The company has delivered hundreds of energy transition projects across the entire energy value chain including mining of battery metals, asset decarbonization, carbon capture utilization and storage, clean hydrogen, small modular reactors, energy storage, gasification, green chemicals, chemicals recycling, offshore wind energy, renewable fuels, and infrastructure.

Trusted Delivery Partner

At the heart of Fluor’s project delivery model is a collaborative approach. Whether it is assessing project feasibility, integrating technologies, designing low-carbon facilities, or implementing sustainable execution practices, Fluor works closely with clients, licensors, suppliers, and communities to deliver value to all the stakeholders involved.

That same project delivery model emphasizes the building and maintaining of progressive, transparent relationships based on mutual respect and trust with Indigenous communities. Perhaps the flagship example of this model, at present, is the benefit-sharing with Indigenous communities engaged with the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia. On this project, Fluor and its joint venture partner JGC have employed more than 600 local residents, spent $1.5 billion on contracts and procured $99 million in goods from Indigenous businesses, and employ more than 300 individuals who self-identify as Indigenous.

Thought Leadership

The potential pathways to carbon neutrality are rapidly evolving. Fluor has been at the forefront of research and development for some time — guiding and enabling emerging technologies through commercialization and continuously improving its own proprietary technologies. For example, facilities around the world have been using carbon capture technologies like Fluor’s Econamine FG PlusSM and Fluor SolventSM for more than 30 years — and those same technologies are now being implemented across industries to help reduce greenhouse gases.

In the nuclear space, Fluor strategically invested in technologies like NuScale’s small modular reactor (SMR), which became the first and only SMR design to receive U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission design approval in August 2020.

Through involvement in global and regional industry groups, such as the Carbon to Value Initiative and Energy Futures Lab, Fluor experts apply their experience and knowledge to the industry dialogue with an intent to help accelerate carbon-neutral solution developments.

Leading Technology Integrator

As markets see energy transition projects solidify, those projects increasingly entail highly integrated, complex systems. Fluor is uniquely able to view client challenges on these projects through the lens of technology owner and constructor — a vantage point that provides a view of the big picture as well as the details of each project. First-of-a-kind technology deployment, for instance, requires significant consideration of local factors like climate, geography, and social-license-to-operate. A holistic approach that couples extensive knowledge of technology with feasibility of local execution will ultimately result in investment confidence and projects that meet the client’s sustainability targets.

Extensive Technical Expertise

Every project is unique, yet many of the current energy transition projects worldwide are facing similar challenges. As a global organization, Fluor is positioned to tackle those challenges — and identify opportunities — with its more than 1,500 subject matter experts, 27 proprietary technologies, and 1,200 patents.

Experts at Fluor’s Canadian headquarters in Calgary, Alberta are currently engaged in carbon capture, SMR, renewable fuels, hydrogen, and other energy transition projects across Canada and around the globe, bringing global knowledge and experience to local project challenges.

These projects transcend industries, leaving the same type of positive and lasting legacy for stakeholders in all areas of day-to-day life.

Unparalleled Experience

In all, Fluor brings more than 100 years of EPC experience in transitioning fuel and energy sources. An unrivalled base of knowledge and experience from successfully executing hundreds of energy transition projects around the globe, including more than 50 currently in development globally, sets them apart from the rest when it comes to establishing a presence on the pathway to carbon neutrality.

Under a purpose to build a better world, Fluor has carved its spot in the energy transition to be one of working closely with clients to understand challenges and capitalize on opportunities, realize the return on investment, and deliver a project solution safely, sustainably, cost-effectively and on schedule.