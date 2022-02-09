Cedar LNG Files Environmental Assessment Application

Cedar LNG’s application for an Environmental Assessment Certificate (EAC) was recently submitted to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (EAO), moving the project into the 180-day application review phase.

