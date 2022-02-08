Ferus Focuses On ‘Finding Better Ways’

Editor’s note: Click here to read our conversation with Ferus president Tyler Dahlseide, president of Ferus.

Sometimes, the most powerful leadership ideas are the simplest.

Like, “finding better ways.”

That’s the foundation on which the Ferus group of companies is constructed.

In 2001, Ferus built a full-service cryogenics business to supply liquid carbon dioxide and nitrogen to the oil and gas sector. It now is a leading energized completions firm also supplying specialty chemicals — all products packaged within a logistical and on-site expertise offering.

In 2011, anticipating the early days of energy transition thinking, Ferus expanded to include liquified natural gas (LNG) services, offering a cleaner and less expensive alternative to diesel and other fuel sources in high-horsepower operations. Ferus Natural Gas Fuels (NGF) services remote mines, camps and communities, as well as on- and off-road transportation, with efficiencies flowing from entire supply chain ownership, from liquefaction and transportation to on-site storage and dispensing.

NGF built Canada’s first merchant LNG plant in 2014 in Elmworth, Alta., strategically located in the heart of oil and gas activity. From that location, it supplies LNG to an increasingly diverse spectrum of customers and is currently assessing a new facility location in the Fort Nelson area of B.C. as part of its northern expansion strategy.

“Across all our business lines, we’re always asking ‘Is there a better way to do what we do?’” noted Ferus president Tyler Dahlseide. “Often, the best improvements come from careful listening to our clients … who are providing leadership to us through their input.”

Privately held, the company’s largest shareholder is The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG), the management company for a series of specialized private equity funds. EMG focuses on investing across various facets of the global natural resource industry including the upstream and midstream segments of the energy complex. EMG has approximately $16 billion of regulatory assets under management and approximately $11 billion in commitments have been allocated across the energy sector since inception.