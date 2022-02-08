‘Exceptional Year’ For PrairieSky In 2021; Company Benefits From Heritage Acquisition

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. reported an “exceptional year” for its business in 2021, says executive management, and the firm expects 2022 will be an active year in Canadian energy including through drilling activity on its properties.

