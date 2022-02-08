A Practical CCUS Course – Where We Are And Where We Can Be

Canada has promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45% over the next nine years and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. One practical option to help meet this ambitious target is the large-scale capture and injection of anthropogenic CO 2 in the sub-surface [Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)].

In this three-day online course, held live on Zoom, you will receive a practical overview of Canadian CCUS opportunities including several project evaluation tools. Our instructor team have worked on three out of four of the major CCUS projects in Canada, 10+ CO 2 EOR projects, and numerous aquifer and CO 2 projects worldwide.

For there to be aggressive CCUS execution at scale, there needs to be clear economic drivers. Fortunately, we have 50 years of CO 2 project cost data, and a comprehensive understanding of which geological factors in our Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin that have the most significant impact on economics.

We need to address CCUS in a logical and economic framework. This practical course:

Reviews how and where we can capture and store CO 2 ,

, Discusses the range of available technology – what is working well and what you might avoid

Logistics associated with CCUS

Gives you an interactive opportunity to have your questions answered, in real-time

Most importantly, we address not only the upside potential, but dissect the risk factors you must be aware of.

Instructors: Richard Baker, M.Sc., P.Eng., Wayne Monnery, PhD., P.Eng., Pat McLellan, M.Sc., P.Eng.

If you wish to register multiple individuals from your organization, discounts are available. Visit the CCUS course website for all the details.



DATE: February 22, 23 & 24, 2022

TIME: 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

WEBSITE: https://bre-group.ca/carbon-capture-storage