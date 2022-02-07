Riverstone V REL CNOR LP Sells Pipestone Energy Common Shares

On Feb. 4, 2022, Riverstone V REL CNOR LP sold 11,719,357 common shares in the capital of Pipestone Energy Corp. to a third-party accredited investor in a block trade at a cash price of C$4.55 per common share.

