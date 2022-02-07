Natural Law Plans To Seek Compensation Over Keystone Expansion Cancellation

Natural Law intends to pursue a claim in challenging U.S. President Joe Biden's cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) “or through their treaty and other rights as original sovereign people,” the group announced.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more