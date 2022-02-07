Calgary Women In Energy Presents Allies In Energy 2022

CWiE is excited to announce Allies in Energy 2022! For this years’ forum, it’s more important now than ever before to not only continue the discussion around diversity, inclusion and equity, unconscious biases and stereotypes, but also hear from people of different cultures, backgrounds and experiences, and take an intentional, meaningful and purposeful call to action that will result in transformative change.

The intention for this forum is to dig deeper into people’s lived experiences and learn from and understand not only our indigenous allies, but those groups and individuals who are underrepresented so that we can continue to build trust and community in a challenged environment.

At this time, we are looking for sponsors for this inclusive event. Please click here for highlights of our sponsorship opportunities.

If you are interested in tickets, please click the link below to order tickets for this event. We have the option for limited in person tickets, as well as virtual viewing. All proceeds raised will go to support Women Centre of Calgary.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/allies-in-energy-2022-executive-forum-tickets-250462208207

Speakers:

Susannah Pierce (Virtual Keynote/Opening Remarks) - President and Country Chair GM, Renewables and Energy Solutions, Shell Canada

Erin Davis (Moderator) – Founder and Lead Inclusion Strategist, Erin Davis Co.

Stephanie Hansen (Speaker) – S4 Transformation, Suncor Energy & Lead for Suncor’s LGBTQ2S + Network

Deborah Green (Speaker) – Indigenous Workforce Development Advisor, Inclusion & Diversity Team, Suncor Energy

Kory Wilson (Speaker) – Executive Director, Indigenous Initiatives and Partnerships at BCIT

Jennifer Turner (Speaker) – Director, Communications, Project Reconciliation

Chris Sankey (Speaker) – President of Blackfish Enterprises - Indigenous Relations, Stakeholder Engagement, Government Affairs

Mel Garner (Speaker) - Senior Manager, Canadian Indigenous Relations, TC Energy

Omar Saif (Speaker) – Senior Vice President, Operations and Engineering, Gibson Energy

Agenda — The forum will follow all Government of Alberta Covid Guidelines

When: Wednesday February 23rd, 2022

Where: Calgary Petroleum Club - 319 5th Ave SW Calgary, Alberta

Time: 2:30pm-7:00pm

Registration: 2:30pm - 3:00pm

3:00pm - 3:20pm Calgary Women in Energy: Welcome & Virtual Keynote/Opening Remarks - Susannah Pierce

3:20pm - 4:05pm (45min) Panel 1: Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, Indigenous Reconciliation, Resource Development

•Debbie Green, Stephanie Hansen, Chris Sankey,

15min Break

4:20pm - 5:05pm (45min) Panel 2: Canadian Energy, how do we learn from the past to change the future? Changing the Face of Energy, creating ownership and wealth for local Indigenous communities in partnership with industry, Indigenous women in the workplace and communities, leadership, coherent action, energy transition

• Jennifer Turner, Omar Saif, Kory Wilson, Mel Garner

5:05pm – 6:35pm Q&A (30min): Both Panels

6:35pm-6:40pm: Closing Remarks

6:45pm – 7:30pm: Networking

*The panel will be filmed live by a professional video crew and will be streamed to online platforms (i.e, Microsoft Teams, YouTube, Zoom).

Calgary Women in Energy (CWIE) is an exclusive, non-profit, oil women’s society dedicated to promoting, supporting and empowering women in Calgary’s energy sector.

