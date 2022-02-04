Costs Push Pieridae Into New Plans For Goldboro LNG Project

Fresh from the conclusion of a strategic review, Pieridae Energy Limited is considering an on-water alternative for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Eastern Canada.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more