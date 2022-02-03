Quebec Bill ‘Unfair,’ Says Utica Resources

The Quebec government tabled a bill today that aims to expropriate the assets of oil and gas companies without offering “financial compensation compliant with Quebec legislation on expropriation,” according to Utica Resources.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more