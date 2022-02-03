MD Of Greenview Approves 2,000-Acre Land Sales Agreement With Alberta Government

The Municipal District of Greenview has signed an agreement with the Alberta government to purchase approximately 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of land for the Greenview Industrial Gateway (GIG), focusing on the development and processing of natural gas.

