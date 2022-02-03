Genesis Collaboration Supports Ventures Application To Energy Sector: Client Services Director

Development of OPAS Mobile’s platform to automate industrial operations (i.e., fleet coordination, HSE reporting and timecards) is just one example of an existing venture applicable to the energy sector that will benefit from a newly-announced collaboration between Atlantic Canada’s Genesis and ExxonMobil Canada Properties (Hebron operator) and Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (Hibernia operator), says Andrew Goldsworthy.

