Canadian OFS Demand Will Grow In 2022; Site Rehabilitation Work To Be Plentiful: Lail

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) anticipates increased activity across all oilfield service lines in 2022, with top brass highlighting an increase in site rehabilitation work.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more