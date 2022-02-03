AER Approves Shell, Pieridae Request To Withdraw Applications To Transfer All Licences And Approvals For Shell’s Foothills Assets

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has authorized Shell Canada Limited and Pieridae Alberta Production Ltd.’s request to withdraw the applications to transfer all licences and approvals for Shell’s Foothills assets.

