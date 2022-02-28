Journey Energy In $10.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Journey Energy Inc. has entered into an agreement with Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, pursuant to which Acumen has agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 2,480,000 common shares of Journey to be issued as flow-through shares at a price of $4.25 per flow-through share, for gross proceeds to the company of approximately $10.5 million.

