Chevron To Acquire Renewable Energy Group

Chevron Corporation and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share.

