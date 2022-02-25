Whitecap Could Look For More M&A Opportunities; Capex Could Be Lifted

After going on a $2 billion acquisition spree over the past year-and-a-half, Whitecap Resources Inc. may not be done as the company continues to evaluate the merger and acquisition market and could pursue more deals, the company’s Q4 and year-end 2021 conference call heard Thursday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more