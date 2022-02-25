Whitecap Continues To Advance New Energy Initiatives

Whitecap Energy Inc.’s new energy team continues to progress several carbon capture initiatives related to the energy transformation to a lower-carbon economy, says the company’s president and CEO.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more