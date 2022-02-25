Vertex In Amalgamation Agreement With Cordy Oilfield Services

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. and Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. have entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Vertex has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cordy Oilfield.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more