Teck Expects Fort Hills To Operate At 90% Utilization

With Fort Hills resuming a two-train operation in the fourth quarter, Teck Resources Limited says the facility is expected to operate at an average utilization rate of 90 per cent throughout 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more