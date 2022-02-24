Journey Reserves Increase

Journey Energy Inc.’s proved developed producing reserves increased 20 per cent to 24.0 million boe, with a corresponding increase of 133 per cent in NPV at 10 per cent to $180.1 million ($193.8 million including the Countess power project (CPP)) from $77.2 million in 2020.

