B.C. Government Reports Changes To Environmental Assessment Certificate For Trans Mountain

Changes to the Environmental Assessment Certificate for the Trans Mountain expansion project, and recommendations to other agencies, have been made by George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, for the pipeline project that runs between Edmonton and Burnaby.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more