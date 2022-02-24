Acquisitions Made For A ‘Transformational Year’ For Whitecap; Production Hits Record Levels

In what the company called a “transformational year,” Whitecap Resources Inc.’s Q4 and full-year 2021 results set numerous records as the successful execution and integration of approximately $2 billion of strategic acquisitions paid dividends.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more