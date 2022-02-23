Wolf Midstream, Whitecap, Indigenous Groups Propose Sequestration Hub

Wolf Midstream (Wolf), Whitecap Resources Inc. the First Nation Capital Investment Partnership (FNCIP) and Heart Lake First Nation have jointly proposed a saline aquifer sequestration hub in the Fort Saskatchewan area to “transform the future of carbon reduction through the development of world-scale CO2 infrastructure,” the group announced today.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.