Suncor Applies For Amendment For Base Plant Operations

Suncor Energy Inc. has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) amend approvals to make changes to the Mine Dump 9 and Mine Dump 9 South plan for its Base Plant operations to accommodate material placement that supports the advance of the Millennium Mine into approved mining areas.

