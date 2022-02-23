Pason’s Q4 2021 Results Reflect Competitive Positioning, Balance Sheet And Operating Leverage

Pason Systems Inc. expects to spend about $30 million in capital expenditures in 2022, including $5.2 million of planned expenditures carried forward from 2021, due in part to ongoing supply-chain shortages and delays.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more