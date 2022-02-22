Global Helium 2D Seismic Program ‘Well Underway’

Global Helium Corp. has re-commenced the shooting of 2D seismic in Saskatchewan and the program is now well underway in order to complete the expanded 94-kilometre winter seismic program.

