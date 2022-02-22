Geoscience BC Publishes Results Of Ground Motion Study

Geoscience BC has published the results of a project that assessed the potential amplification of ground motion associated with earthquakes generated by hydraulic fracturing and fluid injection in an area around Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

